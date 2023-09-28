Aytu BioPharma Inc (AYTU) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AYTU is -0.37. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AYTU is $5.00, which is $3.08 above the current price. The public float for AYTU is 3.57M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.25% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AYTU on September 28, 2023 was 29.10K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

AYTU) stock’s latest price update

Aytu BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ: AYTU)’s stock price has soared by 16.36 in relation to previous closing price of 1.65. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 21.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-27 that Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU ) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript September 27, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Robert Blum – IR Josh Disbrow – CEO Mark Oki – CFO Conference Call Participants Naz Rahman – Maxim Group Operator Greetings. Welcome to the Aytu BioPharma Fiscal 2023 Q4 Earnings Conference Call.

AYTU’s Market Performance

Aytu BioPharma Inc (AYTU) has experienced a 21.14% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 14.29% rise in the past month, and a 28.86% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.82% for AYTU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.52% for AYTU’s stock, with a -18.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AYTU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AYTU stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for AYTU by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AYTU in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $11 based on the research report published on March 30, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

AYTU Trading at 12.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AYTU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.22%, as shares surge +14.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AYTU rose by +21.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6598. In addition, Aytu BioPharma Inc saw -49.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AYTU starting from PYSZCZYMUKA GREG, who purchase 12,000 shares at the price of $1.87 back on Jun 16. After this action, PYSZCZYMUKA GREG now owns 21,935 shares of Aytu BioPharma Inc, valued at $22,428 using the latest closing price.

Disbrow Joshua R., the Chief Executive Officer of Aytu BioPharma Inc, purchase 14,000 shares at $1.86 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that Disbrow Joshua R. is holding 71,591 shares at $26,079 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AYTU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-39.42 for the present operating margin

+49.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aytu BioPharma Inc stands at -113.97. The total capital return value is set at -29.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch -100.21. Equity return is now at value -63.29, with -20.44 for asset returns.

Based on Aytu BioPharma Inc (AYTU), the company’s capital structure generated 78.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.10. Total debt to assets is 26.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 58.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.98. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.93.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Aytu BioPharma Inc (AYTU) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.