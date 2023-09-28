Auddia Inc (AUUD) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Auddia Inc (NASDAQ: AUUD) has increased by 13.82 when compared to last closing price of 0.32. Despite this, the company has experienced a 12.80% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-20 that BOULDER, CO, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via NewMediaWire – Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) (NASDAQ:AUUDW) (“Auddia” or the “Company”), developer of a proprietary AI platform for audio and innovative technologies for podcasts that is reinventing how consumers engage with audio, announced today that it will be presenting at the following upcoming investor conferences.

Is It Worth Investing in Auddia Inc (NASDAQ: AUUD) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.77. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Auddia Inc (AUUD) is $1.00, which is $1.13 above the current market price. The public float for AUUD is 16.19M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.81% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AUUD on September 28, 2023 was 261.10K shares.

AUUD’s Market Performance

The stock of Auddia Inc (AUUD) has seen a 12.80% increase in the past week, with a 1.89% rise in the past month, and a -14.65% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.21% for AUUD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.02% for AUUD’s stock, with a -45.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AUUD Trading at -0.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AUUD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.82%, as shares surge +1.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AUUD rose by +10.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3428. In addition, Auddia Inc saw -61.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AUUD

The total capital return value is set at -89.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch -104.03. Equity return is now at value -144.57, with -106.79 for asset returns.

Based on Auddia Inc (AUUD), the company’s capital structure generated 46.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.57.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.73.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Auddia Inc (AUUD) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.