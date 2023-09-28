Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd ADR (ATAT) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: ATAT)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.63 in comparison to its previous close of 18.46, however, the company has experienced a 3.13% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-03 that SHANGHAI, China, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (“Atour” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ATAT), a leading hospitality and lifestyle company in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the second quarter 2023 on Thursday, August 17, 2023, before the U.S. markets open.

Is It Worth Investing in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: ATAT) Right Now?

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: ATAT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 126.67x. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd ADR (ATAT) by analysts is $220.67, which is $11.53 above the current market price. ATAT currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.On September 28, 2023, the average trading volume of ATAT was 462.12K shares.

ATAT’s Market Performance

ATAT’s stock has seen a 3.13% increase for the week, with a -5.16% drop in the past month and a 15.66% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.35% for Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.57% for ATAT’s stock, with a -10.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATAT stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for ATAT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ATAT in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $36 based on the research report published on August 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ATAT Trading at -5.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.74%, as shares sank -4.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATAT rose by +2.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.02. In addition, Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd ADR saw 4.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ATAT

Equity return is now at value 24.35, with 4.29 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd ADR (ATAT) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.