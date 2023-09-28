Atlas Energy Solutions Inc (AESI) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AESI is $25.40, which is $0.79 above the current market price. The public float for AESI is 38.48M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.51% of that float. The average trading volume for AESI on September 28, 2023 was 427.85K shares.

The stock price of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc (NYSE: AESI) has dropped by -2.73 compared to previous close of 24.17. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-21 that Atlas Energy Solutions is the leading producer of fracking proppants in the Permian Basin. The company’s financials show impressive growth, with net income and total sales increasing in Q2. Plans to expand its trucking delivery fleet and increase proppant production support a strong earnings outlook.

AESI’s Market Performance

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc (AESI) has experienced a -0.55% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 9.35% rise in the past month, and a 38.30% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.02% for AESI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.66% for AESI’s stock, with a simple moving average of 25.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AESI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AESI stocks, with Johnson Rice repeating the rating for AESI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AESI in the upcoming period, according to Johnson Rice is $24 based on the research report published on April 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AESI Trading at 9.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AESI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.75%, as shares surge +11.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AESI fell by -0.55%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.02. In addition, Atlas Energy Solutions Inc saw 40.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AESI starting from BRIGHAM BEN M, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $16.85 back on Jun 05. After this action, BRIGHAM BEN M now owns 300,000 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc, valued at $168,500 using the latest closing price.

BRIGHAM BEN M, the Exec Chairman & CEO of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc, purchase 10,000 shares at $16.29 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that BRIGHAM BEN M is holding 290,000 shares at $162,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AESI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+48.06 for the present operating margin

+52.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Atlas Energy Solutions Inc stands at +44.95. The total capital return value is set at 38.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 37.48.

Based on Atlas Energy Solutions Inc (AESI), the company’s capital structure generated 33.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.25. Total debt to assets is 23.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 28.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.61.

The receivables turnover for the company is 9.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.02.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Atlas Energy Solutions Inc (AESI) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.