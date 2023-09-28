Assessing the Risk and Potential of NCR Corp.’s (NCR) Stock

The stock of NCR Corp. (NCR) has seen a -2.62% decrease in the past week, with a -11.63% drop in the past month, and a 8.43% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.26% for NCR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.84% for NCR stock, with a simple moving average of 5.95% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in NCR Corp. (NYSE: NCR) Right Now?

NCR Corp. (NYSE: NCR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 58.30x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for NCR is at 1.65. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for NCR is $33.00, which is $5.08 above the current market price. The public float for NCR is 134.37M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.89% of that float. The average trading volume for NCR on September 28, 2023 was 1.10M shares.

NCR) stock’s latest price update

NCR Corp. (NYSE: NCR)’s stock price has increased by 0.64 compared to its previous closing price of 26.58. However, the company has seen a -2.62% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Forbes reported 2023-09-27 that Record Date: 10/2; Distribution Date: 10/16 On September 22, 2023, NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR, $26.58, Market Capitalisation: $3.

NCR Trading at -5.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NCR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.70%, as shares sank -11.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NCR fell by -2.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.94. In addition, NCR Corp. saw 14.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NCR starting from Welling Glenn W., who purchase 255,309 shares at the price of $22.96 back on Nov 11. After this action, Welling Glenn W. now owns 2,918,047 shares of NCR Corp., valued at $5,861,291 using the latest closing price.

Welling Glenn W., the Director of NCR Corp., purchase 287,808 shares at $22.02 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that Welling Glenn W. is holding 2,683,288 shares at $6,338,877 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NCR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.15 for the present operating margin

+23.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for NCR Corp. stands at +0.82. The total capital return value is set at 8.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.85. Equity return is now at value 5.24, with 0.79 for asset returns.

Based on NCR Corp. (NCR), the company’s capital structure generated 348.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.69. Total debt to assets is 53.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 399.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 75.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NCR Corp. (NCR) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.