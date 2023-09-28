Assessing the Risk and Potential of Atlassian Corporation’s (TEAM) Stock

The stock of Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) has seen a -1.64% decrease in the past week, with a 3.20% gain in the past month, and a 18.35% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.24% for TEAM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.85% for TEAM stock, with a simple moving average of 18.40% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for TEAM is at 0.72. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for TEAM is $226.55, which is $29.03 above the current market price. The public float for TEAM is 150.65M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.88% of that float. The average trading volume for TEAM on September 28, 2023 was 1.44M shares.

TEAM stock's latest price update

Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM)’s stock price has increased by 3.20 compared to its previous closing price of 191.40. However, the company has seen a -1.64% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-20 that A lower price is not the only reason to buy this growth stock.

Analysts’ Opinion of TEAM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TEAM stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for TEAM by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for TEAM in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $150 based on the research report published on June 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TEAM Trading at 2.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TEAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.58%, as shares sank -0.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TEAM fell by -1.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $203.25. In addition, Atlassian Corporation saw 53.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TEAM starting from Cannon-Brookes Michael, who sale 8,241 shares at the price of $192.07 back on Sep 26. After this action, Cannon-Brookes Michael now owns 24,723 shares of Atlassian Corporation, valued at $1,582,849 using the latest closing price.

Farquhar Scott, the Co-CEO, Co-Founder of Atlassian Corporation, sale 8,241 shares at $192.07 during a trade that took place back on Sep 26, which means that Farquhar Scott is holding 24,723 shares at $1,582,849 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TEAM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.30 for the present operating margin

+82.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Atlassian Corporation stands at -13.77. Equity return is now at value -98.31, with -13.04 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.