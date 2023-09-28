Ascent Solar Technologies Inc (ASTI) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ASTI is 1.88.

The public float for ASTI is 0.21M and currently, short sellers hold a 27.20% of that float. On September 28, 2023, ASTI’s average trading volume was 136.79K shares.

ASTI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Ascent Solar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: ASTI) has decreased by -62.21 when compared to last closing price of 5.51. Despite this, the company has experienced a -71.79% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-12 that Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ: ASTI ) stock is rising higher on Tuesday due to the company enacting a reverse stock split. This reverse stock split has Ascent Solar Technologies consolidating down 200 shares of ASTI stock into a single share.

ASTI’s Market Performance

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc (ASTI) has experienced a -71.79% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -81.67% drop in the past month, and a -92.41% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 21.94% for ASTI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -76.33% for ASTI stock, with a simple moving average of -97.97% for the last 200 days.

ASTI Trading at -82.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.66%, as shares sank -81.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -87.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASTI fell by -71.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -99.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.32. In addition, Ascent Solar Technologies Inc saw -99.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ASTI

Equity return is now at value -2255.19, with -226.72 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Ascent Solar Technologies Inc (ASTI) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.