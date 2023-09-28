Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (ARCO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (NYSE: ARCO) has jumped by 1.31 compared to previous close of 9.17. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -9.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-27 that Investors looking for stocks in the Retail – Restaurants sector might want to consider either Arcos Dorados (ARCO) or Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now?

Is It Worth Investing in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (NYSE: ARCO) Right Now?

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (NYSE: ARCO) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 11.71x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.07. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (ARCO) by analysts is $12.96, which is $3.67 above the current market price. The public float for ARCO is 123.78M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.04% of that float. On September 28, 2023, the average trading volume of ARCO was 1.16M shares.

ARCO’s Market Performance

ARCO stock saw a decrease of -9.19% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -8.02% and a quarterly a decrease of -5.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.91%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.42% for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (ARCO). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.20% for ARCO’s stock, with a simple moving average of 3.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARCO stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for ARCO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ARCO in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $9 based on the research report published on September 27, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ARCO Trading at -10.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.91%, as shares sank -9.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARCO fell by -9.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.86. In addition, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc saw 11.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ARCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.30 for the present operating margin

+13.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc stands at +3.88. The total capital return value is set at 14.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.14. Equity return is now at value 54.14, with 6.42 for asset returns.

Based on Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (ARCO), the company’s capital structure generated 482.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 82.83. Total debt to assets is 59.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 450.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 77.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 28.35 and the total asset turnover is 1.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.90.

Conclusion

To sum up, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (ARCO) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.