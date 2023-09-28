Aptiv PLC (APTV) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) has decreased by -0.61 when compared to last closing price of 96.45.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -5.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-26 that Whether you’re a value, growth, or momentum investor, finding strong stocks becomes easier with the Zacks Style Scores, a top feature of the Zacks Premium research service.

Is It Worth Investing in Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) is 29.12x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for APTV is 2.03. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for APTV is 281.22M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.91% of that float. On September 28, 2023, APTV’s average trading volume was 1.74M shares.

APTV’s Market Performance

APTV’s stock has seen a -5.88% decrease for the week, with a -3.04% drop in the past month and a -5.25% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.41% for Aptiv PLC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.12% for APTV’s stock, with a -7.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APTV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APTV stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for APTV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for APTV in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $143 based on the research report published on September 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

APTV Trading at -6.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APTV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.54%, as shares sank -4.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APTV fell by -5.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $100.79. In addition, Aptiv PLC saw 2.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APTV starting from Massaro Joseph R, who sale 1,900 shares at the price of $101.87 back on Sep 15. After this action, Massaro Joseph R now owns 206,773 shares of Aptiv PLC, valued at $193,553 using the latest closing price.

CLARK KEVIN P, the Chairman and CEO of Aptiv PLC, sale 6,665 shares at $89.98 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that CLARK KEVIN P is holding 554,799 shares at $599,717 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APTV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.67 for the present operating margin

+20.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aptiv PLC stands at +3.40. The total capital return value is set at 9.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.19. Equity return is now at value 11.01, with 4.54 for asset returns.

Based on Aptiv PLC (APTV), the company’s capital structure generated 79.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.14. Total debt to assets is 31.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 77.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.60.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Aptiv PLC (APTV) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.