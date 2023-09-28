Apartment Investment & Management Co. (AIV) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AIV is 1.22.

The public float for AIV is 133.95M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AIV on September 28, 2023 was 1.03M shares.

AIV) stock’s latest price update

Apartment Investment & Management Co. (NYSE: AIV)’s stock price has decreased by -0.44 compared to its previous closing price of 6.76. However, the company has seen a -5.48% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-31 that With just a month left before the final calendar quarter of 2023 begins, now may be a time to consider stocks to sell in Autumn. I know – it’s not the most pleasant of topics.

AIV’s Market Performance

Apartment Investment & Management Co. (AIV) has experienced a -5.48% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -14.59% drop in the past month, and a -19.69% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.17% for AIV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.68% for AIV’s stock, with a -14.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AIV Trading at -14.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.44%, as shares sank -13.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIV fell by -5.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.32. In addition, Apartment Investment & Management Co. saw -5.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AIV

Equity return is now at value -28.77, with -7.84 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Apartment Investment & Management Co. (AIV) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.