Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (ANZU) Stock Showcases -37.31% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (ANZU) has seen a -37.74% decrease in the past week, with a -36.95% drop in the past month, and a -35.39% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.94% for ANZU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -37.31% for ANZU’s stock, with a -35.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ: ANZU) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ: ANZU) is 650.00x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ANZU is 0.06. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ANZU is 3.41M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.06% of that float. On September 28, 2023, ANZU’s average trading volume was 57.19K shares.

ANZU) stock’s latest price update

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ: ANZU)’s stock price has dropped by -35.13 in relation to previous closing price of 10.02. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -37.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ANZU Trading at -36.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANZU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.17%, as shares sank -36.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANZU fell by -37.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.18. In addition, Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I saw -35.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ANZU

The total capital return value is set at -1.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.81. Equity return is now at value 1.53, with 1.38 for asset returns.

Based on Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (ANZU), the company’s capital structure generated 0.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.36.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.03.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (ANZU) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.