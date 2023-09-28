Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Telos Corp (TLS)

The 36-month beta value for TLS is also noteworthy at 0.31. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TLS is $3.40, which is $3.03 above than the current price. The public float for TLS is 50.21M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.15% of that float. The average trading volume of TLS on September 28, 2023 was 317.51K shares.

The stock of Telos Corp (NASDAQ: TLS) has increased by 11.86 when compared to last closing price of 1.94.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-09 that Telos Corporation (TLS) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.03 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.13. This compares to earnings of $0.04 per share a year ago.

TLS’s Market Performance

Telos Corp (TLS) has experienced a 9.05% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 11.28% rise in the past month, and a -15.23% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.07% for TLS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.02% for TLS’s stock, with a -29.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TLS Trading at -2.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.29%, as shares surge +4.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TLS rose by +9.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.1300. In addition, Telos Corp saw -57.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TLS starting from Wood John B, who purchase 35,000 shares at the price of $2.51 back on Aug 31. After this action, Wood John B now owns 5,048,604 shares of Telos Corp, valued at $87,948 using the latest closing price.

Wood John B, the Chairman and CEO of Telos Corp, purchase 120,187 shares at $2.20 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that Wood John B is holding 5,013,604 shares at $263,907 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.83 for the present operating margin

+35.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Telos Corp stands at -24.63. The total capital return value is set at -27.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.80. Equity return is now at value -26.28, with -19.58 for asset returns.

Based on Telos Corp (TLS), the company’s capital structure generated 12.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.18. Total debt to assets is 9.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.69.

Conclusion

In summary, Telos Corp (TLS) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.