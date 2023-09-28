Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Summit Materials Inc (SUM)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Summit Materials Inc (NYSE: SUM) is above average at 21.36x. The 36-month beta value for SUM is also noteworthy at 1.50. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SUM is $43.00, which is $13.2 above than the current price. The public float for SUM is 118.30M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.07% of that float. The average trading volume of SUM on September 28, 2023 was 888.07K shares.

The stock price of Summit Materials Inc (NYSE: SUM) has jumped by 1.00 compared to previous close of 30.06. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -5.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Investopedia reported 2023-09-07 that Colombia-based Cementos Argos announced it will combine its North American operations, Argos North America Corp., with Summit Materials (SUM) in a cash and stock deal worth $3.2 billion. The merger will create one of the largest cement and ready-mix suppliers in the U.S.

SUM’s Market Performance

SUM’s stock has fallen by -5.74% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -17.23% and a quarterly drop of -18.12%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.51% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.77% for Summit Materials Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.28% for SUM’s stock, with a simple moving average of -5.39% for the last 200 days.

SUM Trading at -14.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SUM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.51%, as shares sank -17.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SUM fell by -5.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.13. In addition, Summit Materials Inc saw 6.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SUM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.72 for the present operating margin

+18.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Summit Materials Inc stands at +11.28. The total capital return value is set at 7.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.80. Equity return is now at value 8.48, with 3.89 for asset returns.

Based on Summit Materials Inc (SUM), the company’s capital structure generated 77.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.68. Total debt to assets is 36.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 76.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.98.

Conclusion

In summary, Summit Materials Inc (SUM) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.