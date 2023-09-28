Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Prudential Financial Inc. (NYSE: PRU) is above average at 31.61x. The 36-month beta value for PRU is also noteworthy at 1.38.

The public float for PRU is 362.35M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.32% of that float. The average trading volume of PRU on September 28, 2023 was 1.48M shares.

PRU) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Prudential Financial Inc. (NYSE: PRU) has dropped by -0.65 compared to previous close of 95.14. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -4.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-19 that Prudential Financial (PRU) stands to gain from higher emerging markets earnings, improved spread income, strategic acquisitions, effective capital deployment and a solid financial position.

PRU’s Market Performance

PRU’s stock has fallen by -4.46% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.92% and a quarterly rise of 9.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.71% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.47% for Prudential Financial Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.87% for PRU’s stock, with a simple moving average of 2.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRU stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for PRU by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for PRU in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $93 based on the research report published on September 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PRU Trading at -0.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.71%, as shares surge +0.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRU fell by -4.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $96.32. In addition, Prudential Financial Inc. saw -4.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRU starting from PGIM Strategic Investments, In, who purchase 763 shares at the price of $26.20 back on Jul 14. After this action, PGIM Strategic Investments, In now owns 382 shares of Prudential Financial Inc., valued at $20,000 using the latest closing price.

SULLIVAN ANDREW F, the Executive Vice President of Prudential Financial Inc., sale 4,126 shares at $99.20 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that SULLIVAN ANDREW F is holding 12,241 shares at $409,299 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRU

Equity return is now at value 3.86, with 0.16 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.