Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Masco Corp. (MAS)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Masco Corp. (NYSE: MAS) is above average at 15.04x. The 36-month beta value for MAS is also noteworthy at 1.25. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MAS is $68.53, which is $15.32 above than the current price. The public float for MAS is 224.03M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.09% of that float. The average trading volume of MAS on September 28, 2023 was 1.69M shares.

The stock price of Masco Corp. (NYSE: MAS) has jumped by 1.10 compared to previous close of 52.63. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-27 that The housing market is in a tricky spot right now. Higher interest rates are causing problems and distortions in the market.

MAS’s Market Performance

MAS’s stock has fallen by -2.49% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -6.32% and a quarterly drop of -6.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.80% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.94% for Masco Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.98% for MAS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -0.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MAS stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for MAS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MAS in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $65 based on the research report published on April 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MAS Trading at -8.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.80%, as shares sank -8.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAS fell by -2.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.74. In addition, Masco Corp. saw 14.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MAS starting from Straber Renee, who sale 41,200 shares at the price of $61.13 back on Jul 28. After this action, Straber Renee now owns 31,995 shares of Masco Corp., valued at $2,518,580 using the latest closing price.

Allman Keith J., the President and CEO of Masco Corp., sale 188,040 shares at $59.77 during a trade that took place back on Jul 13, which means that Allman Keith J. is holding 200,305 shares at $11,238,436 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MAS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.24 for the present operating margin

+31.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Masco Corp. stands at +9.70. The total capital return value is set at 41.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 29.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.48 and the total asset turnover is 1.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.

Conclusion

In summary, Masco Corp. (MAS) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.