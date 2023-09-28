Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Chesapeake Utilities Corp (CPK)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Chesapeake Utilities Corp (NYSE: CPK) is above average at 20.46x. The 36-month beta value for CPK is also noteworthy at 0.58.

The public float for CPK is 17.31M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.04% of that float. The average trading volume of CPK on September 28, 2023 was 62.49K shares.

The stock of Chesapeake Utilities Corp (NYSE: CPK) has decreased by -4.36 when compared to last closing price of 105.90.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -7.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-06-28 that DOVER, Del., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK) will host a conference call on Friday, August 4, 2023, at 8:30 a.m.

CPK’s Market Performance

Chesapeake Utilities Corp (CPK) has experienced a -7.09% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -8.42% drop in the past month, and a -14.46% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.94% for CPK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.09% for CPK’s stock, with a -16.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CPK stocks, with Siebert Williams Shank repeating the rating for CPK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CPK in the upcoming period, according to Siebert Williams Shank is $135 based on the research report published on May 19, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

CPK Trading at -10.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.43%, as shares sank -8.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPK fell by -7.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $108.53. In addition, Chesapeake Utilities Corp saw -14.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPK starting from Sylvester Jeffery S, who sale 1,900 shares at the price of $121.87 back on Jun 26. After this action, Sylvester Jeffery S now owns 8,123 shares of Chesapeake Utilities Corp, valued at $231,561 using the latest closing price.

SCHIMKAITIS JOHN R, the Chair of the Board of Chesapeake Utilities Corp, sale 2,500 shares at $127.02 during a trade that took place back on Apr 03, which means that SCHIMKAITIS JOHN R is holding 77,442 shares at $317,539 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.46 for the present operating margin

+24.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Chesapeake Utilities Corp stands at +13.18. The total capital return value is set at 8.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.52. Equity return is now at value 10.51, with 4.09 for asset returns.

Based on Chesapeake Utilities Corp (CPK), the company’s capital structure generated 98.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.52. Total debt to assets is 36.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 70.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.53.

Conclusion

In summary, Chesapeake Utilities Corp (CPK) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.