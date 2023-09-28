Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Azenta Inc (AZTA)

The 36-month beta value for AZTA is also noteworthy at 1.53. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AZTA is $59.75, which is $5.6 above than the current price. The public float for AZTA is 58.91M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.29% of that float. The average trading volume of AZTA on September 28, 2023 was 910.70K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

AZTA) stock’s latest price update

Azenta Inc (NASDAQ: AZTA) has experienced a decline in its stock price by 0.00 compared to its previous closing price of 47.90. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-09-08 that BURLINGTON, Mass., Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) today announced that Company management will participate in the Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY, on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, which includes a presentation beginning at 2:55 pm ET.

AZTA’s Market Performance

Azenta Inc (AZTA) has seen a -3.45% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -10.97% decline in the past month and a 4.04% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.48% for AZTA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.50% for AZTA’s stock, with a -1.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AZTA Trading at -6.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AZTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.42%, as shares sank -13.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AZTA fell by -3.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.41. In addition, Azenta Inc saw -17.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AZTA starting from Gray David C, who sale 10,877 shares at the price of $56.03 back on Aug 11. After this action, Gray David C now owns 77,042 shares of Azenta Inc, valued at $609,438 using the latest closing price.

Gray David C, the Chief Strategy & New Business of Azenta Inc, sale 4,311 shares at $57.24 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Gray David C is holding 87,919 shares at $246,762 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AZTA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.32 for the present operating margin

+41.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Azenta Inc stands at -2.03. The total capital return value is set at -0.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.47. Equity return is now at value -0.68, with -0.62 for asset returns.

Based on Azenta Inc (AZTA), the company’s capital structure generated 1.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.65. Total debt to assets is 1.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.67.

Conclusion

In summary, Azenta Inc (AZTA) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.