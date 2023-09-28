An In-Depth Look at Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc’s (CPS) Stock Performance

In the past week, CPS stock has gone down by -14.69%, with a monthly decline of -9.88% and a quarterly plunge of -13.15%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.45%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.60% for Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.35% for CPS’s stock, with a -5.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE: CPS) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for CPS is also noteworthy at 2.74. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CPS is $22.00, which is $37.38 above than the current price. The public float for CPS is 16.73M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.91% of that float. The average trading volume of CPS on September 28, 2023 was 200.85K shares.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE: CPS) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -6.97 compared to its previous closing price of 13.92. However, the company has seen a fall of -14.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-23 that The recovery in auto production and the increasing prominence of EVs will present a substantial revenue opportunity for Cooper-Standard in the forthcoming years. Strategic cost-cutting measures, coupled with commercial agreements to recoup costs incurred during the recent years of economic downturn, have already and will continue to substantially enhance the company’s bottom line. The confluence of recovering auto production, the rise of EVs, and new product launches, coupled with the comprehensive cost-cutting and recovery measures, renders CPS shares an enticing opportunity.

CPS Trading at -20.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.45%, as shares sank -14.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPS fell by -14.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +106.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.66. In addition, Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc saw 42.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CPS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.12 for the present operating margin

+4.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc stands at -8.53. The total capital return value is set at -5.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.79. Equity return is now at value -322.36, with -13.91 for asset returns.

Based on Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (CPS), the company’s capital structure generated 1,053.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 91.33. Total debt to assets is 57.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 983.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 85.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.27 and the total asset turnover is 1.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

In summary, Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (CPS) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.