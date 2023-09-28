Altimmune Inc (ALT) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Altimmune Inc (ALT) has gone down by -4.88% for the week, with a -1.42% drop in the past month and a -30.43% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.02% for ALT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.36% for ALT’s stock, with a -64.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ: ALT) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ALT is -0.03. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Altimmune Inc (ALT) is $21.67, which is $22.69 above the current market price. The public float for ALT is 52.15M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.53% of that float. On September 28, 2023, ALT’s average trading volume was 1.16M shares.

ALT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ: ALT) has decreased by -3.37 when compared to last closing price of 2.52.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -4.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-09-15 that Penny stocks, typically defined as stocks trading under $5 per share, offer traders massive upside profit potential but also higher risk due to greater volatility. When penny stocks become heavily shorted, meaning a high percentage of the shares are held by investors betting the price will decline, it can set up a volatile “short squeeze.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALT stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ALT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ALT in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $6 based on the research report published on March 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ALT Trading at -12.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.04%, as shares sank -3.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALT fell by -5.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.60. In addition, Altimmune Inc saw -85.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALT starting from Drutz David, who purchase 300 shares at the price of $2.88 back on Aug 15. After this action, Drutz David now owns 29,785 shares of Altimmune Inc, valued at $862 using the latest closing price.

Eisenstadt Richard I, the Chief Financial Officer of Altimmune Inc, purchase 10,000 shares at $4.31 during a trade that took place back on Mar 24, which means that Eisenstadt Richard I is holding 22,010 shares at $43,140 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALT

The total capital return value is set at -45.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch -43.87. Equity return is now at value -44.89, with -41.36 for asset returns.

Based on Altimmune Inc (ALT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.60. Total debt to assets is 0.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 629.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is -0.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.31.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Altimmune Inc (ALT) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.