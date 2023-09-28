Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (CYTO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: CYTO) has decreased by -5.08 when compared to last closing price of 0.25.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -6.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-12 that Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call September 12, 2023 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Thomas Meyer – Founder, Chairman & CEO Covadonga Paneda – Chief Operating Officer Conference Call Participants Operator Good morning, and welcome to the Altamira Therapeutics First Half 2023 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call.

Is It Worth Investing in Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: CYTO) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.29.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (CYTO) is $286.10, which is $49.77 above the current market price. The public float for CYTO is 8.78M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.73% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CYTO on September 28, 2023 was 390.08K shares.

CYTO’s Market Performance

CYTO stock saw a decrease of -6.10% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -35.72% and a quarterly a decrease of -67.03%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.66%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.13% for Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (CYTO). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -21.78% for CYTO’s stock, with a -85.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CYTO Trading at -30.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.66%, as shares sank -33.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYTO fell by -6.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -95.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2972. In addition, Altamira Therapeutics Ltd saw -95.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CYTO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4726.45 for the present operating margin

-437.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Altamira Therapeutics Ltd stands at -8680.31. The total capital return value is set at -243.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -952.19. Equity return is now at value -129.73, with -85.79 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 28.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.14.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (CYTO) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.