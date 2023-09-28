AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) has seen a -18.97% decrease in the past week, with a 3.62% gain in the past month, and a -25.99% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.83% for UAVS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.81% for UAVS’s stock, with a -49.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX: UAVS) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for UAVS is at 3.58. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for UAVS is $453.75, The public float for UAVS is 98.20M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.44% of that float. The average trading volume for UAVS on September 28, 2023 was 1.49M shares.

UAVS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX: UAVS) has decreased by -7.14 when compared to last closing price of 0.18. Despite this, the company has experienced a -18.97% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-10 that WICHITA, Kan., Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE American: UAVS) (“AgEagle” or the “Company”), an ​industry-leading​ provider of full stack flight hardware, sensors and software for commercial and government use, today announced that the Company will host a webcast on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023.

UAVS Trading at -15.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UAVS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.95%, as shares sank -4.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UAVS fell by -18.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1859. In addition, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. saw -50.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for UAVS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-118.30 for the present operating margin

+23.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. stands at -305.08. The total capital return value is set at -34.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -91.72. Equity return is now at value -88.07, with -69.89 for asset returns.

Based on AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS), the company’s capital structure generated 15.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.65. Total debt to assets is 12.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.69.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.