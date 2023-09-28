Aemetis Inc (AMTX) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.42.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for AMTX is 35.13M, and currently, short sellers hold a 15.27% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AMTX on September 28, 2023 was 602.72K shares.

Aemetis Inc (NASDAQ: AMTX)’s stock price has gone decline by -4.77 in comparison to its previous close of 4.40, however, the company has experienced a -12.16% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-29 that Energy stocks have been undergoing a major transformation in the past year and a half, driven by a tripartite cohort of the challenges in the energy sector. This includes elevated commodities prices, geopolitical tensions and the climate crisis.

AMTX’s Market Performance

AMTX’s stock has fallen by -12.16% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -15.18% and a quarterly drop of -35.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.98% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.07% for Aemetis Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.16% for AMTX’s stock, with a -7.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMTX stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for AMTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMTX in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $10.50 based on the research report published on August 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AMTX Trading at -29.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.98%, as shares sank -20.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -49.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMTX fell by -12.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.88. In addition, Aemetis Inc saw 5.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMTX starting from Boness Naomi Louise, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $5.65 back on Sep 12. After this action, Boness Naomi Louise now owns 16,441 shares of Aemetis Inc, valued at $84,694 using the latest closing price.

BLOCK JOHN R, the Director of Aemetis Inc, sale 19,205 shares at $6.30 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that BLOCK JOHN R is holding 27,169 shares at $121,013 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Aemetis Inc (AMTX) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.