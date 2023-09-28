Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc (ADES) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc (ADES) has gone up by 1.20% for the week, with a -5.06% drop in the past month and a 3.05% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.61% for ADES. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.60% for ADES’s stock, with a -20.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: ADES) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ADES is 1.15. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc (ADES) is $6.00, which is $4.31 above the current market price. The public float for ADES is 25.75M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.13% of that float. On September 28, 2023, ADES’s average trading volume was 131.03K shares.

ADES) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: ADES) has increased by 12.67 when compared to last closing price of 1.50.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-27 that Courage & Conviction Investing discusses why small cap investors should stay committed and have conviction in their ideas despite market drawdowns. Why he’s never been more bullish on Advanced Emissions Solutions.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADES

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADES stocks, with Rodman & Renshaw repeating the rating for ADES by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ADES in the upcoming period, according to Rodman & Renshaw is $18 based on the research report published on February 06, 2017 of the previous year 2017.

ADES Trading at -16.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.86%, as shares sank -9.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADES rose by +1.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7085. In addition, Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc saw -30.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADES starting from Blank Jeremy, who sale 154,293 shares at the price of $4.00 back on Mar 09. After this action, Blank Jeremy now owns 477,573 shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc, valued at $617,172 using the latest closing price.

McIntyre Julian Alexander, the Director of Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc, purchase 1,203,650 shares at $4.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that McIntyre Julian Alexander is holding 1,197,124 shares at $4,814,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.68 for the present operating margin

+15.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc stands at -8.66. The total capital return value is set at -7.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.88. Equity return is now at value -11.85, with -9.07 for asset returns.

Based on Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc (ADES), the company’s capital structure generated 8.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.16. Total debt to assets is 6.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -1.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.42.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc (ADES) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.