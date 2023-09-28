Adamas One Corp (JEWL) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for JEWL is 13.08M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.09% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of JEWL on September 28, 2023 was 137.27K shares.

JEWL) stock’s latest price update

Adamas One Corp (NASDAQ: JEWL)’s stock price has soared by 16.55 in relation to previous closing price of 0.78. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 10.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-08-08 that Adamas One Corp has announced a non-binding letter of intent (LOI) to acquire a key lab-grown diamond manufacturer, Flawless Allure Grown Diamonds, LLP (FAGD). Adamas said the acquisition allows it to control all aspects of production of the company’s lab-grown diamonds, as the cut and polish capabilities of this entity significantly adds value to its holdings.

JEWL’s Market Performance

Adamas One Corp (JEWL) has experienced a 10.33% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -11.74% drop in the past month, and a -12.59% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.20% for JEWL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.94% for JEWL’s stock, with a -37.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

JEWL Trading at -15.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JEWL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.73%, as shares sank -8.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JEWL rose by +11.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8302. In addition, Adamas One Corp saw -70.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JEWL starting from Grdina John, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $2.51 back on Jan 26. After this action, Grdina John now owns 6,759,458 shares of Adamas One Corp, valued at $50,156 using the latest closing price.

Grdina John, the President and CEO of Adamas One Corp, purchase 40,000 shares at $2.67 during a trade that took place back on Jan 23, which means that Grdina John is holding 6,739,458 shares at $106,780 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JEWL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-499.62 for the present operating margin

-235.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Adamas One Corp stands at -618.79.

The receivables turnover for the company is 2.80 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.11.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Adamas One Corp (JEWL) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.