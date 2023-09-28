ACV Auctions Inc (ACVA): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.38.

The public float for ACVA is 130.14M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.75% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ACVA on September 28, 2023 was 1.22M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ACVA) stock’s latest price update

ACV Auctions Inc (NASDAQ: ACVA)’s stock price has soared by 4.07 in relation to previous closing price of 14.49. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-12 that Here is how ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) and Boot Barn (BOOT) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

ACVA’s Market Performance

ACV Auctions Inc (ACVA) has experienced a -0.79% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -3.70% drop in the past month, and a -11.86% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.60% for ACVA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.80% for ACVA’s stock, with a simple moving average of 10.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACVA stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for ACVA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ACVA in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $23 based on the research report published on July 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ACVA Trading at -6.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.27%, as shares sank -6.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACVA fell by -0.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +70.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.79. In addition, ACV Auctions Inc saw 83.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACVA starting from Chamoun George, who sale 64,383 shares at the price of $15.74 back on Sep 14. After this action, Chamoun George now owns 622,950 shares of ACV Auctions Inc, valued at $1,013,388 using the latest closing price.

Bessemer Venture Partners IX L, the 10% Owner of ACV Auctions Inc, sale 39,073 shares at $15.80 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that Bessemer Venture Partners IX L is holding 1,814,592 shares at $617,353 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACVA

Equity return is now at value -16.53, with -8.57 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, ACV Auctions Inc (ACVA) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.