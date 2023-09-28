Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc (ASO) Stock Sees a1.75 Increase

The stock of Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc (ASO) has gone down by -4.68% for the week, with a -5.96% drop in the past month and a -12.14% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.80% for ASO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.95% for ASO stock, with a simple moving average of -17.80% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc (NASDAQ: ASO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc (NASDAQ: ASO) is above average at 6.84x. The 36-month beta value for ASO is also noteworthy at 1.29. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for ASO is $69.06, which is $21.06 above than the current price. The public float for ASO is 73.38M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.80% of that float. The average trading volume of ASO on September 28, 2023 was 1.61M shares.

ASO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc (NASDAQ: ASO) has increased by 1.75 when compared to last closing price of 45.61. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.68% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-20 that Academy Sports (ASO) opens its first store in Kyle, TX, signifying its focus on an ambitious plan to introduce 120-140 new locations by 2027.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASO stocks, with Gordon Haskett repeating the rating for ASO by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ASO in the upcoming period, according to Gordon Haskett is $52 based on the research report published on August 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ASO Trading at -13.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.36%, as shares sank -6.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASO fell by -4.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.71. In addition, Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc saw -11.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASO starting from Johnson Samuel J, who sale 40,531 shares at the price of $50.03 back on Sep 12. After this action, Johnson Samuel J now owns 70,303 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc, valued at $2,027,766 using the latest closing price.

Tweedy Jeffrey C., the Director of Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc, sale 300 shares at $49.44 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12, which means that Tweedy Jeffrey C. is holding 11,900 shares at $14,832 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.23 for the present operating margin

+32.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc stands at +9.82. The total capital return value is set at 25.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 19.28. Equity return is now at value 33.16, with 11.59 for asset returns.

Based on Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc (ASO), the company’s capital structure generated 108.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.07. Total debt to assets is 38.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 101.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 353.11 and the total asset turnover is 1.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.62.

Conclusion

In summary, Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc (ASO) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.