A.O. Smith Corp. (AOS) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

A.O. Smith Corp. (NYSE: AOS)’s stock price has dropped by -0.03 in relation to previous closing price of 65.47. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-27 that Here is how A.O. Smith (AOS) and AptarGroup (ATR) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

Is It Worth Investing in A.O. Smith Corp. (NYSE: AOS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for A.O. Smith Corp. (NYSE: AOS) is above average at 36.66x. The 36-month beta value for AOS is also noteworthy at 1.29. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AOS is $75.63, which is $10.17 above than the current price. The public float for AOS is 122.41M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.71% of that float. The average trading volume of AOS on September 28, 2023 was 908.99K shares.

AOS’s Market Performance

AOS’s stock has seen a -1.36% decrease for the week, with a -7.44% drop in the past month and a -9.26% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.80% for A.O. Smith Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.90% for AOS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -2.80% for the last 200 days.

AOS Trading at -7.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.67%, as shares sank -8.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AOS fell by -1.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.50. In addition, A.O. Smith Corp. saw 14.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AOS starting from Wheeler Kevin J., who sale 12,917 shares at the price of $69.09 back on Aug 25. After this action, Wheeler Kevin J. now owns 71,463 shares of A.O. Smith Corp., valued at $892,390 using the latest closing price.

WOLF IDELLE K, the Director of A.O. Smith Corp., sale 1,142 shares at $72.77 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04, which means that WOLF IDELLE K is holding 50,222 shares at $83,103 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.44 for the present operating margin

+35.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for A.O. Smith Corp. stands at +6.28. The total capital return value is set at 31.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.36. Equity return is now at value 14.87, with 8.33 for asset returns.

Based on A.O. Smith Corp. (AOS), the company’s capital structure generated 21.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.74. Total debt to assets is 11.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.18 and the total asset turnover is 1.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.75.

Conclusion

In summary, A.O. Smith Corp. (AOS) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.