ZipRecruiter Inc (ZIP) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of ZipRecruiter Inc (ZIP) has gone down by -21.72% for the week, with a -28.31% drop in the past month and a -30.84% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.86% for ZIP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -20.52% for ZIP’s stock, with a -30.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ZipRecruiter Inc (NYSE: ZIP) Right Now?

ZipRecruiter Inc (NYSE: ZIP) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 22.61x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.13. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for ZipRecruiter Inc (ZIP) by analysts is $16.75, which is $5.0 above the current market price. The public float for ZIP is 59.97M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.07% of that float. On September 27, 2023, the average trading volume of ZIP was 808.02K shares.

ZIP) stock’s latest price update

ZipRecruiter Inc (NYSE: ZIP) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.73 compared to its previous closing price of 12.08. However, the company has seen a fall of -21.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-08-09 that The company posted a sharp sales decline for the Q2 period. ZipRecruiter remains profitable, but growth rates might still worsen from here.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZIP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZIP stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for ZIP by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for ZIP in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $18 based on the research report published on August 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ZIP Trading at -27.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZIP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.22%, as shares sank -27.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZIP fell by -21.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.56. In addition, ZipRecruiter Inc saw -28.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZIP starting from Garefis Amy, who sale 11,948 shares at the price of $14.43 back on Sep 20. After this action, Garefis Amy now owns 150,546 shares of ZipRecruiter Inc, valued at $172,363 using the latest closing price.

SHIMANOVSKY BORIS F., the EVP & Chief Technology Officer of ZipRecruiter Inc, sale 5,551 shares at $15.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 20, which means that SHIMANOVSKY BORIS F. is holding 175,338 shares at $83,266 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZIP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.75 for the present operating margin

+90.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for ZipRecruiter Inc stands at +6.80. The total capital return value is set at 22.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.69. Equity return is now at value 95.95, with 7.96 for asset returns.

Based on ZipRecruiter Inc (ZIP), the company’s capital structure generated 1,956.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 95.14. Total debt to assets is 78.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,937.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 94.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.02 and the total asset turnover is 1.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.84.

Conclusion

To sum up, ZipRecruiter Inc (ZIP) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.