Wynn Resorts Ltd. (WYNN) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Wynn Resorts Ltd. (NASDAQ: WYNN)’s stock price has increased by 0.03 compared to its previous closing price of 90.65. However, the company has seen a -4.27% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. CNBC Television reported 2023-09-22 that Gina Sanchez, chief market strategist at Lido Advisors, joins ‘The Exchange’ to share three buys and a bail, including; Stellantis, Disney, Tenet Healthcare and Wynn Resorts.

Is It Worth Investing in Wynn Resorts Ltd. (NASDAQ: WYNN) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.06. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Wynn Resorts Ltd. (WYNN) by analysts is $129.96, which is $39.51 above the current market price. The public float for WYNN is 96.80M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.12% of that float. On September 27, 2023, the average trading volume of WYNN was 1.92M shares.

WYNN’s Market Performance

The stock of Wynn Resorts Ltd. (WYNN) has seen a -4.27% decrease in the past week, with a -5.03% drop in the past month, and a -14.26% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.33% for WYNN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.47% for WYNN’s stock, with a -11.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WYNN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WYNN stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for WYNN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for WYNN in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $138 based on the research report published on July 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WYNN Trading at -9.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WYNN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.24%, as shares sank -6.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WYNN fell by -4.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $95.62. In addition, Wynn Resorts Ltd. saw 9.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WYNN starting from Mulroy Patricia, who sale 500 shares at the price of $97.61 back on Sep 14. After this action, Mulroy Patricia now owns 1,482 shares of Wynn Resorts Ltd., valued at $48,805 using the latest closing price.

Mulroy Patricia, the Director of Wynn Resorts Ltd., sale 250 shares at $100.01 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14, which means that Mulroy Patricia is holding 7,817 shares at $25,002 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WYNN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.97 for the present operating margin

+17.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wynn Resorts Ltd. stands at -11.28. The total capital return value is set at -2.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.22.

Conclusion

To sum up, Wynn Resorts Ltd. (WYNN) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.