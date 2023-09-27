Workday Inc (WDAY) Stock Experiences -1.96% Monthly Change

In the past week, WDAY stock has gone down by -2.58%, with a monthly decline of -1.96% and a quarterly surge of 3.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.90%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.77% for Workday Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.52% for WDAY’s stock, with a 14.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Workday Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for WDAY is also noteworthy at 1.23. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 23 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for WDAY is $261.76, which is $27.75 above than the current price. The public float for WDAY is 204.39M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.76% of that float. The average trading volume of WDAY on September 27, 2023 was 1.65M shares.

WDAY) stock’s latest price update

Workday Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.06 in comparison to its previous close of 229.24, however, the company has experienced a -2.58% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-25 that Finding stocks expected to beat quarterly earnings estimates becomes an easier task with our Zacks Earnings ESP.

Analysts’ Opinion of WDAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WDAY stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for WDAY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WDAY in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $250 based on the research report published on August 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WDAY Trading at -1.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WDAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.90%, as shares sank -3.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WDAY fell by -2.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $242.17. In addition, Workday Inc saw 38.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WDAY starting from DUFFIELD DAVID A, who sale 108,333 shares at the price of $250.58 back on Sep 11. After this action, DUFFIELD DAVID A now owns 108,333 shares of Workday Inc, valued at $27,145,887 using the latest closing price.

STILL GEORGE J JR, the Director of Workday Inc, sale 5,000 shares at $251.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08, which means that STILL GEORGE J JR is holding 115,000 shares at $1,255,007 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WDAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.87 for the present operating margin

+72.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Workday Inc stands at -5.92. The total capital return value is set at -3.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.21. Equity return is now at value -2.13, with -0.90 for asset returns.

Based on Workday Inc (WDAY), the company’s capital structure generated 58.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.78. Total debt to assets is 24.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 56.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.71.

Conclusion

In summary, Workday Inc (WDAY) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.