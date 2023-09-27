What Recent Market Trends Mean for Scorpio Tankers Inc’s (STNG) Stock

The stock of Scorpio Tankers Inc (STNG) has seen a 4.70% increase in the past week, with a 8.08% gain in the past month, and a 26.11% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.21% for STNG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.92% for STNG stock, with a simple moving average of 6.14% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Scorpio Tankers Inc (NYSE: STNG) Right Now?

Scorpio Tankers Inc (NYSE: STNG) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for STNG is 0.40. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for STNG is $72.64, which is $17.81 above the current price. The public float for STNG is 51.52M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.43% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of STNG on September 27, 2023 was 1.10M shares.

STNG) stock’s latest price update

Scorpio Tankers Inc (NYSE: STNG)’s stock price has plunge by 2.10relation to previous closing price of 53.21. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 4.70% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-19 that Zacks.com users have recently been watching Scorpio Tankers (STNG) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock’s prospects.

Analysts’ Opinion of STNG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STNG stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for STNG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for STNG in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $45 based on the research report published on July 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

STNG Trading at 10.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.52%, as shares surge +6.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STNG rose by +4.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.47. In addition, Scorpio Tankers Inc saw 1.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for STNG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+54.48 for the present operating margin

+60.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Scorpio Tankers Inc stands at +40.77. The total capital return value is set at 18.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.87. Equity return is now at value 39.23, with 19.18 for asset returns.

Based on Scorpio Tankers Inc (STNG), the company’s capital structure generated 77.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.53. Total debt to assets is 42.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 62.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Scorpio Tankers Inc (STNG) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.