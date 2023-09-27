What Recent Market Trends Mean for New Pacific Metals Corp’s (NEWP) Stock

The stock of New Pacific Metals Corp (NEWP) has gone down by -15.79% for the week, with a -21.31% drop in the past month and a -7.69% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.96% for NEWP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -19.41% for NEWP’s stock, with a simple moving average of -21.85% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in New Pacific Metals Corp (AMEX: NEWP) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for NEWP is also noteworthy at 1.20. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for NEWP is $5.12, which is $2.09 above than the current price. The public float for NEWP is 85.45M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.80% of that float. The average trading volume of NEWP on September 27, 2023 was 115.29K shares.

NEWP) stock’s latest price update

The stock of New Pacific Metals Corp (AMEX: NEWP) has decreased by -13.51 when compared to last closing price of 2.22.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -15.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Kitco reported 2023-01-09 that (Kitco News) – The PEA study demonstrates that the Silver Sand project can be developed into one of the world’s largest silver mines with long life and robust economics, the company said in a statement.

NEWP Trading at -19.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEWP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.55%, as shares sank -23.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEWP fell by -15.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.35. In addition, New Pacific Metals Corp saw -14.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NEWP

Equity return is now at value -6.85, with -6.68 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.23.

Conclusion

In summary, New Pacific Metals Corp (NEWP) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.