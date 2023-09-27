What Recent Market Trends Mean for Ametek Inc’s (AME) Stock

In the past week, AME stock has gone down by -2.22%, with a monthly decline of -5.28% and a quarterly plunge of -6.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.90%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.54% for Ametek Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.61% for AME stock, with a simple moving average of 1.24% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ametek Inc (NYSE: AME) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ametek Inc (NYSE: AME) is 27.94x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AME is 1.22. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Ametek Inc (AME) is $175.66, which is $26.65 above the current market price. The public float for AME is 229.69M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.67% of that float. On September 27, 2023, AME’s average trading volume was 897.66K shares.

AME) stock’s latest price update

Ametek Inc (NYSE: AME) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.12 in relation to its previous close of 152.51. However, the company has experienced a -2.22% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-14 that Wall Street is bullish on quite a few lesser-known tech stocks that investors will want to pay attention to. Considering their average broker recommendation (ABR), here are three of these stocks that stand out in particular.

Analysts’ Opinion of AME

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AME stocks, with Seaport Research Partners repeating the rating for AME by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AME in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Research Partners is $195 based on the research report published on August 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AME Trading at -4.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.90%, as shares sank -5.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AME fell by -2.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $154.39. In addition, Ametek Inc saw 6.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AME starting from Kohlhagen Steven W, who sale 1,645 shares at the price of $152.74 back on Sep 14. After this action, Kohlhagen Steven W now owns 30,264 shares of Ametek Inc, valued at $251,254 using the latest closing price.

Burke William Joseph, the Executive VP – CFO of Ametek Inc, sale 33,930 shares at $160.29 during a trade that took place back on Aug 31, which means that Burke William Joseph is holding 101,937 shares at $5,438,650 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AME

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.40 for the present operating margin

+38.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ametek Inc stands at +18.85. The total capital return value is set at 15.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.21. Equity return is now at value 16.43, with 9.95 for asset returns.

Based on Ametek Inc (AME), the company’s capital structure generated 34.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.51. Total debt to assets is 20.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.62.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Ametek Inc (AME) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.