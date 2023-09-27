What Recent Market Trends Mean for American Strategic Investment Co’s (NYC) Stock

In the past week, NYC stock has gone up by 18.79%, with a monthly gain of 18.69% and a quarterly plunge of -1.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.21%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.51% for American Strategic Investment Co The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 19.93% for NYC stock, with a simple moving average of -21.10% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in American Strategic Investment Co (NYSE: NYC) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NYC is 0.22. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for American Strategic Investment Co (NYC) is $8.00, which is $92.25 above the current market price. The public float for NYC is 1.37M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.61% of that float. On September 27, 2023, NYC’s average trading volume was 5.06K shares.

NYC) stock’s latest price update

American Strategic Investment Co (NYSE: NYC) has seen a rise in its stock price by 24.60 in relation to its previous close of 6.22. However, the company has experienced a 18.79% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-11 that American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC ) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript August 11, 2023 11:00 AM ET Company Participants Curtis Parker – Senior Vice President Michael Weil – Chief Executive Officer Christopher Masterson – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Bryan Maher – B. Riley Operator Good morning, and welcome to the American Strategic Investment Company Second Quarter Earnings Call.

NYC Trading at 10.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NYC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.21%, as shares surge +16.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NYC rose by +17.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.52. In addition, American Strategic Investment Co saw -45.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NYC starting from SCHORSCH NICHOLAS S, who purchase 925 shares at the price of $6.56 back on Sep 22. After this action, SCHORSCH NICHOLAS S now owns 552,557 shares of American Strategic Investment Co, valued at $6,068 using the latest closing price.

SCHORSCH NICHOLAS S, the 10% Owner of American Strategic Investment Co, purchase 925 shares at $6.48 during a trade that took place back on Sep 21, which means that SCHORSCH NICHOLAS S is holding 551,632 shares at $5,994 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NYC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-42.15 for the present operating margin

-8.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Strategic Investment Co stands at -71.90. The total capital return value is set at -3.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.96. Equity return is now at value -14.63, with -5.54 for asset returns.

Based on American Strategic Investment Co (NYC), the company’s capital structure generated 150.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.02. Total debt to assets is 57.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 150.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.94. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.08.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of American Strategic Investment Co (NYC) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.