What Recent Market Trends Mean for AbCellera Biologics Inc’s (ABCL) Stock

In the past week, ABCL stock has gone down by -7.48%, with a monthly decline of -14.70% and a quarterly plunge of -25.98%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.90%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.01% for AbCellera Biologics Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.54% for ABCL stock, with a simple moving average of -38.39% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in AbCellera Biologics Inc (NASDAQ: ABCL) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ABCL is 0.06. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for AbCellera Biologics Inc (ABCL) is $24.43, which is $19.68 above the current market price. The public float for ABCL is 197.52M and currently, short sellers hold a 13.36% of that float. On September 27, 2023, ABCL’s average trading volume was 2.03M shares.

ABCL) stock’s latest price update

AbCellera Biologics Inc (NASDAQ: ABCL) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.47 in relation to its previous close of 4.77. However, the company has experienced a -7.48% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-08 that Artificial intelligence ( AI ) will have a profound impact on the medical industry, where it could help accelerate drug discovery and patient treatment, creating big opportunities for these top AI stocks to invest in. At the moment, new drug development has a ridiculous fail rate of 90%, according to the National Institutes of Health.

ABCL Trading at -22.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABCL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.90%, as shares sank -14.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABCL fell by -7.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.27. In addition, AbCellera Biologics Inc saw -53.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABCL starting from Thermopylae Holdings Ltd., who purchase 153,000 shares at the price of $6.52 back on May 26. After this action, Thermopylae Holdings Ltd. now owns 56,012,493 shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc, valued at $997,728 using the latest closing price.

Booth Andrew, the Chief Financial Officer of AbCellera Biologics Inc, purchase 14,500 shares at $6.85 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that Booth Andrew is holding 153,000 shares at $99,325 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABCL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+58.29 for the present operating margin

The net margin for AbCellera Biologics Inc stands at +32.66. The total capital return value is set at 23.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.37. Equity return is now at value -6.14, with -4.72 for asset returns.

Based on AbCellera Biologics Inc (ABCL), the company’s capital structure generated 6.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.25. Total debt to assets is 5.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.67.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of AbCellera Biologics Inc (ABCL) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.