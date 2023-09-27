Waste Management Inc. (WM) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Waste Management Inc. (NYSE: WM) is above average at 27.97x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.72.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Waste Management Inc. (WM) is $180.09, which is $23.75 above the current market price. The public float for WM is 404.11M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.11% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of WM on September 27, 2023 was 1.37M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

WM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Waste Management Inc. (NYSE: WM) has plunged by -0.94 when compared to previous closing price of 157.16, but the company has seen a -2.50% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-09-25 that HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $WM–WM (NYSE: WM) announced that it will release third quarter financial results after the close of the market on Tuesday, October 24, 2023 and host its investor conference call Wednesday, October 25 at 10 a.m. ET. Listeners can access a live audio webcast of the conference call by visiting investors.wm.com and selecting “Events & Presentations” from the website menu. A replay of the audio webcast will be available at the same location following the conclusion of the c.

WM’s Market Performance

WM’s stock has fallen by -2.50% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.67% and a quarterly drop of -7.76%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.22% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.16% for Waste Management Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.56% for WM stock, with a simple moving average of -2.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WM stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for WM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WM in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $192 based on the research report published on September 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WM Trading at -3.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.22%, as shares sank -1.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WM fell by -2.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $158.03. In addition, Waste Management Inc. saw -0.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WM starting from Chinn Bruce E., who sale 172 shares at the price of $159.44 back on Aug 15. After this action, Chinn Bruce E. now owns 822 shares of Waste Management Inc., valued at $27,425 using the latest closing price.

POPE JOHN C, the Director of Waste Management Inc., sale 198 shares at $168.40 during a trade that took place back on Jul 17, which means that POPE JOHN C is holding 56,147 shares at $33,343 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.45 for the present operating margin

+27.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Waste Management Inc. stands at +11.36. The total capital return value is set at 15.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.62. Equity return is now at value 32.43, with 7.41 for asset returns.

Based on Waste Management Inc. (WM), the company’s capital structure generated 226.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.37. Total debt to assets is 48.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 219.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Waste Management Inc. (WM) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.