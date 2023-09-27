W & T Offshore Inc (WTI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of W & T Offshore Inc (NYSE: WTI) has decreased by -2.35 when compared to last closing price of 4.26.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-22 that W&T Offshore (WTI) secures eight key oil and gas producing assets in a strategic Gulf expansion for $32 million.

Is It Worth Investing in W & T Offshore Inc (NYSE: WTI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for W & T Offshore Inc (NYSE: WTI) is above average at 4.88x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.97.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for W & T Offshore Inc (WTI) is $9.90, which is $3.64 above the current market price. The public float for WTI is 97.04M, and currently, short sellers hold a 14.89% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of WTI on September 27, 2023 was 1.94M shares.

WTI’s Market Performance

WTI stock saw an increase of -0.95% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 5.05% and a quarterly increase of 10.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.65%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.58% for W & T Offshore Inc (WTI). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.01% for WTI’s stock, with a -12.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WTI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WTI stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for WTI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WTI in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $9.10 based on the research report published on October 25, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

WTI Trading at 0.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.65%, as shares surge +4.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WTI fell by -0.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.17. In addition, W & T Offshore Inc saw -25.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WTI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+49.30 for the present operating margin

+57.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for W & T Offshore Inc stands at +25.10. The total capital return value is set at 75.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 79.52.

Based on W & T Offshore Inc (WTI), the company’s capital structure generated 9,242.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 98.93. Total debt to assets is 49.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,594.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.72.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, W & T Offshore Inc (WTI) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.