Valvoline Inc (VVV) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.35.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Valvoline Inc (VVV) is $41.33, which is $10.03 above the current market price. The public float for VVV is 137.88M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.11% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of VVV on September 27, 2023 was 1.52M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

VVV) stock’s latest price update

Valvoline Inc (NYSE: VVV)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.56 in comparison to its previous close of 32.62, however, the company has experienced a -1.47% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-20 that As autumn arrives and the weather cools, investors should closely monitor the energy sector. Oil and gas stocks have been stellar performers since summer 2022 as energy prices remain elevated, vastly outshining the overall market.

VVV’s Market Performance

VVV’s stock has fallen by -1.47% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.12% and a quarterly drop of -10.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.65% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.89% for Valvoline Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.11% for VVV’s stock, with a -8.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VVV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VVV stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for VVV by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for VVV in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $37 based on the research report published on September 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VVV Trading at -8.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VVV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.65%, as shares sank -3.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VVV fell by -1.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.08. In addition, Valvoline Inc saw -1.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VVV starting from O’Daniel Julie Marie, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $34.16 back on Aug 31. After this action, O’Daniel Julie Marie now owns 14,230 shares of Valvoline Inc, valued at $68,320 using the latest closing price.

Freeland Richard Joseph, the Director of Valvoline Inc, purchase 2,960 shares at $33.97 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that Freeland Richard Joseph is holding 13,012 shares at $100,563 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VVV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.74 for the present operating margin

+38.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Valvoline Inc stands at +8.85. The total capital return value is set at 9.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.85. Equity return is now at value 53.50, with 4.32 for asset returns.

Based on Valvoline Inc (VVV), the company’s capital structure generated 699.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 87.49. Total debt to assets is 62.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 634.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 79.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.76.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Valvoline Inc (VVV) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.