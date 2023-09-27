Urban-gro Inc (UGRO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Urban-gro Inc (NASDAQ: UGRO)’s stock price has soared by 7.69 in relation to previous closing price of 1.30. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 5.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-09-13 that Urban-gro Inc. UGRO, -4.51% stock was up 12.6% in premarket trading on Wednesday after the controlled environment agriculture construction specialist said it won $3 million in contracts from four clients in the cannabis space. The contracts include architecture and design, engineering, and equipment integration services in the U.S. and Europe.

Is It Worth Investing in Urban-gro Inc (NASDAQ: UGRO) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.36. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Urban-gro Inc (UGRO) is $7.08, which is $7.0 above the current market price. The public float for UGRO is 7.42M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.02% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UGRO on September 27, 2023 was 164.48K shares.

UGRO’s Market Performance

UGRO stock saw an increase of 5.26% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 26.13% and a quarterly increase of 19.66%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.45%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.09% for Urban-gro Inc (UGRO). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.78% for UGRO’s stock, with a -37.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UGRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UGRO stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for UGRO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for UGRO in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $20 based on the research report published on March 21, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

UGRO Trading at 11.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UGRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.45%, as shares surge +33.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UGRO rose by +5.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2928. In addition, Urban-gro Inc saw -48.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UGRO starting from WILKS LEWIS, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $1.03 back on Aug 30. After this action, WILKS LEWIS now owns 126,306 shares of Urban-gro Inc, valued at $10,300 using the latest closing price.

WILKS LEWIS, the Director of Urban-gro Inc, purchase 10,000 shares at $1.40 during a trade that took place back on Jun 12, which means that WILKS LEWIS is holding 116,306 shares at $13,969 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UGRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-18.85 for the present operating margin

+19.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Urban-gro Inc stands at -22.79. The total capital return value is set at -28.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch -35.74. Equity return is now at value -64.21, with -36.80 for asset returns.

Based on Urban-gro Inc (UGRO), the company’s capital structure generated 18.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.72. Total debt to assets is 10.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.98. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Urban-gro Inc (UGRO) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.