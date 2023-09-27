Upwork Inc (UPWK) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for UPWK is 1.51. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Upwork Inc (UPWK) is $14.56, which is $3.29 above the current market price. The public float for UPWK is 118.59M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.75% of that float. On September 27, 2023, UPWK’s average trading volume was 2.31M shares.

Upwork Inc (NASDAQ: UPWK)’s stock price has plunge by -2.17relation to previous closing price of 11.52. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -10.84% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-26 that I recently read an article from ReadWrite, an online publication about emerging technologies. The article discussed independent contractors’ past, present and future in the modern workforce.

UPWK’s Market Performance

Upwork Inc (UPWK) has seen a -10.84% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -23.59% decline in the past month and a 24.81% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.23% for UPWK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -17.19% for UPWK stock, with a simple moving average of 1.59% for the last 200 days.

UPWK Trading at -13.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UPWK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.93%, as shares sank -20.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UPWK fell by -10.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.47. In addition, Upwork Inc saw 7.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UPWK starting from Brown Hayden, who sale 28,457 shares at the price of $12.73 back on Sep 18. After this action, Brown Hayden now owns 1,058,875 shares of Upwork Inc, valued at $362,138 using the latest closing price.

Marie Olivier, the Chief Accounting Officer of Upwork Inc, sale 962 shares at $12.73 during a trade that took place back on Sep 18, which means that Marie Olivier is holding 4,986 shares at $12,242 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UPWK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.86 for the present operating margin

+74.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Upwork Inc stands at -14.54. The total capital return value is set at -10.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.82. Equity return is now at value -10.18, with -2.78 for asset returns.

Based on Upwork Inc (UPWK), the company’s capital structure generated 233.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.04. Total debt to assets is 53.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 231.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 69.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.76.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Upwork Inc (UPWK) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.