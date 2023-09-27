Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc’s (WMS) Stock

In the past week, WMS stock has gone down by -1.23%, with a monthly decline of -7.90% and a quarterly surge of 1.09%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.42%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.54% for Advanced Drainage Systems Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.29% for WMS stock, with a simple moving average of 13.97% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE: WMS) Right Now?

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE: WMS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 18.94x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.41. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (WMS) by analysts is $149.00, which is $34.04 above the current market price. The public float for WMS is 68.04M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.11% of that float. On September 27, 2023, the average trading volume of WMS was 617.12K shares.

WMS) stock’s latest price update

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE: WMS)’s stock price has plunge by 0.56relation to previous closing price of 113.43. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.23% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-14 that The housing market in the U.S. is in a difficult period right now. The average interest rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage now stands at a whopping 7.27%!

Analysts’ Opinion of WMS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WMS stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for WMS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for WMS in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $148 based on the research report published on August 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WMS Trading at -7.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WMS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.42%, as shares sank -11.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WMS fell by -1.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $120.98. In addition, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc saw 39.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WMS starting from JONES ROSS M, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $123.66 back on Sep 14. After this action, JONES ROSS M now owns 762,895 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc, valued at $1,236,576 using the latest closing price.

Seetharam Anil, the Director of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc, sale 10,000 shares at $123.66 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that Seetharam Anil is holding 762,895 shares at $1,236,576 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WMS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.61 for the present operating margin

+34.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Advanced Drainage Systems Inc stands at +16.51. The total capital return value is set at 32.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.23. Equity return is now at value 43.45, with 15.73 for asset returns.

Based on Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (WMS), the company’s capital structure generated 140.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.48. Total debt to assets is 46.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 162.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.47 and the total asset turnover is 1.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.69.

Conclusion

To sum up, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (WMS) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.