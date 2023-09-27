Understanding the 6.03% Volatility Levels of NioCorp Developments Ltd’s (NB) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of NioCorp Developments Ltd (NB) has seen a -15.13% decrease in the past week, with a 0.28% gain in the past month, and a -28.06% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.03% for NB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.07% for NB’s stock, with a simple moving average of -43.09% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in NioCorp Developments Ltd (NASDAQ: NB) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NB is 0.26. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for NB is $9.57, The public float for NB is 27.90M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.69% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NB on September 27, 2023 was 107.51K shares.

NB) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of NioCorp Developments Ltd (NASDAQ: NB) has dropped by -10.03 compared to previous close of 3.99. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -15.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Kitco reported 2023-07-06 that (Kitco News) – Automaker Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) and critical metals project developer NioCorp (Nasdaq: NB) (TSX: NB) today announced the signing of a rare earth offtake term sheet.

NB Trading at -13.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.12%, as shares sank -1.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NB fell by -15.13%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.86. In addition, NioCorp Developments Ltd saw -51.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NB

Equity return is now at value -2332.07, with -161.57 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NioCorp Developments Ltd (NB) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.