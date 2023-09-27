The whole world of gambling is on your smartphone with the Mostbet app - join us!
Home  »  Companies   »  Understanding the 6.03% Volatility Levels of NioCo...

Understanding the 6.03% Volatility Levels of NioCorp Developments Ltd’s (NB) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of NioCorp Developments Ltd (NB) has seen a -15.13% decrease in the past week, with a 0.28% gain in the past month, and a -28.06% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.03% for NB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.07% for NB’s stock, with a simple moving average of -43.09% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in NioCorp Developments Ltd (NASDAQ: NB) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NB is 0.26. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for NB is $9.57, The public float for NB is 27.90M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.69% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NB on September 27, 2023 was 107.51K shares.

NB) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of NioCorp Developments Ltd (NASDAQ: NB) has dropped by -10.03 compared to previous close of 3.99. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -15.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Kitco reported 2023-07-06 that (Kitco News) – Automaker Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) and critical metals project developer NioCorp (Nasdaq: NB) (TSX: NB) today announced the signing of a rare earth offtake term sheet.

NB Trading at -13.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.12%, as shares sank -1.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NB fell by -15.13%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.86. In addition, NioCorp Developments Ltd saw -51.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NB

Equity return is now at value -2332.07, with -161.57 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NioCorp Developments Ltd (NB) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

NewsHeater is specialized on the investments in tech sphere. Its specialists are interested in stocks that have been undervalued by different reasons. They are trying to find them, count their potential and bring them to their clients.

Navigation

Newsletter

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free.

© 2021 All rights reserved​