Understanding the 2.01% Volatility Levels of Yum China Holdings Inc’s (YUMC) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC) has gone down by -1.21% for the week, with a 3.90% rise in the past month and a -1.77% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.01% for YUMC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.39% for YUMC stock, with a simple moving average of -5.59% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE: YUMC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE: YUMC) is above average at 31.47x. The 36-month beta value for YUMC is also noteworthy at 0.53. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 20 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for YUMC is $73.74, which is -$3.44 below than the current price. The public float for YUMC is 403.88M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.66% of that float. The average trading volume of YUMC on September 27, 2023 was 1.75M shares.

YUMC) stock’s latest price update

Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE: YUMC)’s stock price has decreased by -0.89 compared to its previous closing price of 55.92. However, the company has seen a -1.21% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GuruFocus reported 2023-09-21 that Investors looking to identify high-quality companies should consider those names that have consistently shown to generate a strong return on invested capital. This shows that these companies are successfully using capital to generate profits.

Analysts’ Opinion of YUMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YUMC stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for YUMC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for YUMC in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $71.30 based on the research report published on September 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

YUMC Trading at -0.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YUMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.96%, as shares surge +3.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YUMC fell by -1.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.76. In addition, Yum China Holdings Inc saw 1.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at YUMC starting from Wat Joey, who sale 95,171 shares at the price of $61.94 back on May 11. After this action, Wat Joey now owns 317,926 shares of Yum China Holdings Inc, valued at $5,894,521 using the latest closing price.

Wat Joey, the Chief Executive Officer of Yum China Holdings Inc, sale 2,800 shares at $61.94 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that Wat Joey is holding 256,723 shares at $173,422 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for YUMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.71 for the present operating margin

+13.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Yum China Holdings Inc stands at +4.62. The total capital return value is set at 8.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.96. Equity return is now at value 11.39, with 6.28 for asset returns.

Based on Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC), the company’s capital structure generated 36.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.99. Total debt to assets is 20.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 59.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.82.

Conclusion

In summary, Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.