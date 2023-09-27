Understanding the 1.40% Volatility Levels of Yum Brands Inc.’s (YUM) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Yum Brands Inc. (YUM) has gone down by -2.18% for the week, with a -4.42% drop in the past month and a -7.65% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.40% for YUM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.97% for YUM stock, with a simple moving average of -5.96% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Yum Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Yum Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM) is above average at 25.04x. The 36-month beta value for YUM is also noteworthy at 1.01. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 17 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for YUM is $149.19, which is $25.18 above than the current price. The public float for YUM is 279.95M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.37% of that float. The average trading volume of YUM on September 27, 2023 was 1.41M shares.

YUM) stock’s latest price update

Yum Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM)’s stock price has decreased by -0.77 compared to its previous closing price of 124.97. However, the company has seen a -2.18% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GuruFocus reported 2023-09-21 that Investors looking to identify high-quality companies should consider those names that have consistently shown to generate a strong return on invested capital. This shows that these companies are successfully using capital to generate profits.

Analysts’ Opinion of YUM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YUM stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for YUM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for YUM in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $142 based on the research report published on June 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

YUM Trading at -5.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YUM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.33%, as shares sank -4.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YUM fell by -2.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $127.55. In addition, Yum Brands Inc. saw -3.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at YUM starting from Gibbs David W, who sale 3,804 shares at the price of $131.23 back on Sep 15. After this action, Gibbs David W now owns 57,325 shares of Yum Brands Inc., valued at $499,199 using the latest closing price.

Gibbs David W, the Chief Executive Officer of Yum Brands Inc., sale 3,858 shares at $134.81 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that Gibbs David W is holding 57,325 shares at $520,097 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for YUM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.56 for the present operating margin

+48.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Yum Brands Inc. stands at +19.37. The total capital return value is set at 57.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 38.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.32 and the total asset turnover is 1.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.

Conclusion

In summary, Yum Brands Inc. (YUM) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.