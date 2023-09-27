Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for TWST is also noteworthy at 1.27. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TWST is $26.25, which is $1.38 above than the current price. The public float for TWST is 55.39M, and at present, short sellers hold a 25.60% of that float. The average trading volume of TWST on September 27, 2023 was 1.05M shares.

TWST) stock’s latest price update

Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ: TWST) has seen a decline in its stock price by -5.20 in relation to its previous close of 20.96. However, the company has experienced a -2.26% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-24 that Twist continues to expand its SynBio and NGS businesses, but its Biopharma business has had execution issues. Twist is focused on reducing costs, but it is still probably at least several years from GAAP profitability. As part of its cost reduction efforts, Twist has scaled back investment in data storage, potentially delaying commercialization.

TWST’s Market Performance

Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST) has seen a -2.26% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 0.46% gain in the past month and a 8.70% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.32% for TWST. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.86% for TWST’s stock, with a -1.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TWST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TWST stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for TWST by listing it as a “Sector Outperform.” The predicted price for TWST in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $33 based on the research report published on January 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TWST Trading at -10.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TWST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.93%, as shares surge +0.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TWST fell by -2.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.81. In addition, Twist Bioscience Corp saw -16.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TWST starting from Cho Dennis, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $13.20 back on May 10. After this action, Cho Dennis now owns 29,297 shares of Twist Bioscience Corp, valued at $132,000 using the latest closing price.

Starovasnik Melissa A., the Director of Twist Bioscience Corp, sale 1,732 shares at $26.45 during a trade that took place back on Feb 09, which means that Starovasnik Melissa A. is holding 11,340 shares at $45,820 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TWST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-122.33 for the present operating margin

+41.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Twist Bioscience Corp stands at -107.02. The total capital return value is set at -32.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.96. Equity return is now at value -28.34, with -23.41 for asset returns.

Based on Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST), the company’s capital structure generated 12.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.73. Total debt to assets is 9.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.58.

Conclusion

In summary, Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.