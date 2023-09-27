TransUnion (TRU) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) is 61.26x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TRU is 1.37. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for TransUnion (TRU) is $92.61, which is $12.17 above the current market price. The public float for TRU is 192.41M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.45% of that float. On September 27, 2023, TRU’s average trading volume was 1.16M shares.

The stock price of TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) has plunged by -2.64 when compared to previous closing price of 73.02, but the company has seen a -8.51% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-26 that CHICAGO, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) will publish its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, in a press release to be issued by 6:00 a.m. Central Time (CT) on Tuesday, October 24, 2023. The company will hold a conference call on the same day at 8:30 a.m. Central Time (CT) to discuss its quarterly financial results. The press release and a live webcast of the earnings conference call will be available on the TransUnion Investor Relations website at http://www.transunion.com/tru.

TRU’s Market Performance

TransUnion (TRU) has seen a -8.51% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -10.00% decline in the past month and a -6.96% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.99% for TRU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.15% for TRU stock, with a simple moving average of 1.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRU stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for TRU by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TRU in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $84 based on the research report published on April 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TRU Trading at -10.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.43%, as shares sank -10.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRU fell by -8.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $78.69. In addition, TransUnion saw 25.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRU starting from CHAOUKI STEVEN M, who sale 1,277 shares at the price of $82.06 back on Sep 01. After this action, CHAOUKI STEVEN M now owns 58,136 shares of TransUnion, valued at $104,791 using the latest closing price.

Williams Jennifer A., the SVP, Chief Accounting Officer of TransUnion, sale 236 shares at $79.36 during a trade that took place back on Aug 28, which means that Williams Jennifer A. is holding 2,425 shares at $18,729 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.98 for the present operating margin

+53.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for TransUnion stands at +6.80. The total capital return value is set at 6.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.51. Equity return is now at value 5.12, with 1.83 for asset returns.

Based on TransUnion (TRU), the company’s capital structure generated 139.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.20. Total debt to assets is 49.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 135.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.60.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of TransUnion (TRU) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.