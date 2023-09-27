Trading Update: Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY) Stock Endures 2.30% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY) has gone down by -0.74% for the week, with a 0.98% rise in the past month and a 13.80% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.30% for MGY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.43% for MGY stock, with a simple moving average of 3.89% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE: MGY) Right Now?

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE: MGY) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 6.55x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.10. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY) by analysts is $26.69, which is $2.94 above the current market price. The public float for MGY is 177.27M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.66% of that float. On September 27, 2023, the average trading volume of MGY was 1.94M shares.

MGY) stock’s latest price update

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE: MGY) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.04 in relation to its previous close of 22.67. However, the company has experienced a -0.74% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-06 that Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY) plans to expand its presence in Giddings with the acquisition of 48k net acres and 5k Boe/d production in the area.

Analysts’ Opinion of MGY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MGY stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for MGY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MGY in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $25 based on the research report published on August 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MGY Trading at 0.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.26%, as shares surge +0.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGY fell by -0.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.01. In addition, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp saw -3.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MGY starting from LARSON JAMES R, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $23.52 back on Sep 12. After this action, LARSON JAMES R now owns 76,671 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp, valued at $23,520 using the latest closing price.

Walker John B, the Director of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp, sale 7,500,000 shares at $24.26 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that Walker John B is holding 8,296,077 shares at $181,950,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MGY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+63.37 for the present operating margin

+73.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp stands at +52.27. The total capital return value is set at 59.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 55.68. Equity return is now at value 48.20, with 28.30 for asset returns.

Based on Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY), the company’s capital structure generated 25.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.21. Total debt to assets is 15.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.50.

Conclusion

To sum up, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.