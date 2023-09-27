Trading Update: Crown ElectroKinetics Corp (CRKN) Stock Endures 13.71% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp (CRKN) has gone down by -0.92% for the week, with a -43.98% drop in the past month and a -91.13% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 13.71% for CRKN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -17.98% for CRKN stock, with a simple moving average of -91.58% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Crown ElectroKinetics Corp (NASDAQ: CRKN) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.19. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Crown ElectroKinetics Corp (CRKN) by analysts is $90.00, which is $89.25 above the current market price. The public float for CRKN is 3.00M, and at present, short sellers hold a 14.01% of that float. On September 27, 2023, the average trading volume of CRKN was 1.86M shares.

CRKN) stock’s latest price update

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp (NASDAQ: CRKN) has seen a rise in its stock price by 26.14 in relation to its previous close of 0.59. However, the company has experienced a -0.92% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-14 that Crown ElectroKinetics (CRKN) closes the purchase of the first tranche of micro trenchers for a customer in Arizona.

CRKN Trading at -68.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRKN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.95%, as shares sank -38.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -85.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRKN fell by -0.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -91.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8854. In addition, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp saw -93.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CRKN

Equity return is now at value -604.30, with -231.10 for asset returns.

Based on Crown ElectroKinetics Corp (CRKN), the company’s capital structure generated 679.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 87.17. Total debt to assets is 54.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 257.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 77.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.30.

Conclusion

To sum up, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp (CRKN) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.