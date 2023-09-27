Theratechnologies Inc. (THTX) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

In the past week, THTX stock has gone down by -18.98%, with a monthly gain of 69.90% and a quarterly plunge of -51.66%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.28%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 19.23% for Theratechnologies Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.48% for THTX’s stock, with a -46.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: THTX) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 rating it as "overweight," 2 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The average price suggested by analysts for THTX is $10.92, which is $17.79 above the current market price. The public float for THTX is 24.00M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.35% of that float. The average trading volume for THTX on September 27, 2023 was 219.23K shares.

THTX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: THTX) has dropped by -16.19 compared to previous close of 2.09. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -18.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-20 that MONTREAL, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Theratechnologies Inc. (“Theratechnologies” or the “Company”) (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies, today announced that Mr. Paul Lévesque, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a panel presentation at the Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference 2023 being held September 26-28 in New York City.

Analysts’ Opinion of THTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for THTX stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for THTX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for THTX in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $9 based on the research report published on November 17, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

THTX Trading at -7.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought THTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.28%, as shares surge +65.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, THTX fell by -18.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.87. In addition, Theratechnologies Inc. saw -50.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for THTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-50.24 for the present operating margin

+54.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Theratechnologies Inc. stands at -59.00. The total capital return value is set at -68.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -191.19. Equity return is now at value -1116.86, with -43.80 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.64.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Theratechnologies Inc. (THTX) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.