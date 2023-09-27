The Volatility of Option Care Health Inc.’s (OPCH) Stock: A -1.67% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Option Care Health Inc. (OPCH) has gone down by -1.67% for the week, with a -4.23% drop in the past month and a 6.75% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.69% for OPCH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.49% for OPCH’s stock, with a 7.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Option Care Health Inc. (NASDAQ: OPCH) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Option Care Health Inc. (NASDAQ: OPCH) is 25.45x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for OPCH is 1.19. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Option Care Health Inc. (OPCH) is $41.71, which is $7.9 above the current market price. The public float for OPCH is 178.95M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.99% of that float. On September 27, 2023, OPCH’s average trading volume was 2.13M shares.

OPCH) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Option Care Health Inc. (NASDAQ: OPCH) has decreased by -1.44 when compared to last closing price of 34.02. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.67% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-19 that JOB, OPCH and SPLK made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) growth stocks list on September 19, 2023.

Analysts’ Opinion of OPCH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OPCH stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for OPCH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OPCH in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $38 based on the research report published on February 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OPCH Trading at -1.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPCH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.10%, as shares sank -3.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPCH fell by -1.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.33. In addition, Option Care Health Inc. saw 11.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OPCH starting from Pate R Carter, who purchase 1,465 shares at the price of $34.32 back on Aug 17. After this action, Pate R Carter now owns 106,112 shares of Option Care Health Inc., valued at $50,279 using the latest closing price.

Smyser Collin, the GC & Corporate Secretary of Option Care Health Inc., purchase 2,500 shares at $34.69 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14, which means that Smyser Collin is holding 2,500 shares at $86,725 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OPCH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.09 for the present operating margin

+20.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Option Care Health Inc. stands at +3.82. The total capital return value is set at 9.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.24. Equity return is now at value 17.39, with 7.61 for asset returns.

Based on Option Care Health Inc. (OPCH), the company’s capital structure generated 83.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.45. Total debt to assets is 35.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 81.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.94 and the total asset turnover is 1.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.76.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Option Care Health Inc. (OPCH) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.